Kishida Slams Putin's Nuclear Threat

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for threatening to use nuclear weapons in the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin's order that placed Russia's nuclear forces on high alert is "simply outrageous," Kishida told a press conference. "Using or threatening to use nuclear weapons cannot be condoned," he said.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an outrageous act that violates international law," he said ahead of a teleconference with other leaders of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India, set for later on Thursday.

"The use of force to change the status quo is unacceptable," Kishida stressed, adding, "It is extremely important that we continue to stick to this stance from the point of view of Japan's security, especially at a time when the security environment in East Asia has become increasingly severe."

He also said he will do everything he can to protect Japanese nationals.

