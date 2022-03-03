Quad Leaders Likely to Discuss Ukraine Situation Shortly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India are seen holding an online summit Thursday night to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Japanese government sources said.

While Japan, the United States and Australia have taken a tough stand on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India abstained from voting on a resolution condemning the incursion at a U.N. General Assembly meeting Wednesday.

The focus of the summit is whether the Quad leaders can fully join forces in dealing with the Ukraine situation.

The leaders may also discuss a schedule of a face-to-face summit to be held in Japan in the first half of this year.

