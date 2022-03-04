11 Years On: Diminished Populations Prompt Fukushima Municipalities to Join Forces

Newsfrom Japan

Futaba, Fukushima Pref., March 4 (Jiji Press)--Municipalities in the vicinity of a nuclear power plant hit by the triple meltdown following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami are trying to strengthen cooperation to maintain administrative services.

The municipalities in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima are having difficulty raising funds for discretionary spending as local residents have been evacuated for a protracted period.

In the town of Futaba, which co-hosts with the town of Okuma the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501>, the central government's financial assistance for reconstruction projects has swelled its budget size.

But Futaba' residential and other tax revenues, which the town can use on its own discretion, have not recovered to pre-disaster levels.

Futaba is the only remaining municipality under an evacuation order in its entirety since the nuclear accident 11 years ago. The order is scheduled to be lifted in June and later.

