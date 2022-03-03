New COVID-19 Cases in Japan Rise from A Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan rose by 9,101 from a week before to 70,348 on Thursday, the first increase in 12 days.

The country reported 1,418 COVID-19 patients in severe condition, down by 34 from Wednesday, and 256 new deaths.

In Tokyo, 12,251 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, an increase of 2,082 from a week earlier. The seven-day average of new cases fell 9.3 pct from a week before to 11,342.4.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital rose by two from Wednesday to 70. Twenty-eight new deaths were reported.

Among other prefectures, the number of new cases increased from a week before to 7,749 in Osaka, to 7,192 in Kanagawa, to 4,808 in Aichi, to 3,483 in Hyogo and to 3,035 in Fukuoka. Okinawa saw its number nearly triple to 966 from 369.

