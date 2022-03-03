Tokyo's New COVID-19 Cases Up 2,000 from Week Earlier

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 12,251 new COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital Thursday, up by 2,082 from a week earlier.

Twenty-eight deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were reported on the day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria rose by two from Wednesday to 70.

The seven-day average of new cases fell 9.3 pct from a week before to 11,342.4.

