Tokyo's New COVID-19 Cases Up 2,000 from Week Earlier
Society Health
Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 12,251 new COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital Thursday, up by 2,082 from a week earlier.
Twenty-eight deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were reported on the day.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria rose by two from Wednesday to 70.
The seven-day average of new cases fell 9.3 pct from a week before to 11,342.4.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]