Japan to Extend COVID-19 Pre-Emergency for 18 Prefectures

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that the government will extend its COVID-19 pre-emergency designations for 18 prefectures, set to run out Sunday, until March 21.

The 18 prefectures are Hokkaido, Aomori, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Ishikawa, Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Kagawa and Kumamoto.

Speaking at a press conference, Kishida said the government will lift the designations for 13 prefectures on Sunday as planned. They are Fukushima, Niigata, Nagano, Mie, Wakayama, Okayama, Hiroshima, Kochi, Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Miyazaki and Kagoshima.

Kishida also said that the government will raise the daily limit of people allowed to enter Japan to 7,000 from the current cap of 5,000, effective March 14.

The government had just raised the limit, introduced as part of COVID-19 border control measures, from 3,500 to 5,000 on Tuesday. Around 400,000 foreign nationals have been unable to enter Japan even though they have been granted residency status.

