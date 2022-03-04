Russian Stores in Japan Targeted by Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Russian stores and restaurants in Japan are being targeted by what is suspected to be harassment amid Russia's military attacks on Ukraine.

Human rights experts say that a clear distinction should be made between the actions of the Russian state and people with Russian nationalities.

The "Aka no Hiroba" Russian food store in Tokyo's posh Ginza district fell victim to one such suspected harassment.

A bicycle running full speed hit a store sign and broke it Monday evening. The sign had been placed at the store front in a way that does not block traffic.

According to the Ukrainian manager of the store, its staff members include those from Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

