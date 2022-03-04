Quad Leaders Warn against Changing Indo-Pacific Status Quo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India on Thursday warned against any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders of the Quad countries, meeting by video link in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, agreed to work together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Of the four countries, India has close ties with Russia and abstained on a U.N. General Assembly resolution that strongly deplored Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Although the Quad countries confirmed their cooperative relationships at the latest summit, apparently with China's hegemonic behavior in mind, they made no direct reference to Russia in a joint readout released after the talks.

At the video conference, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, telling his Quad counterparts that the attack undermines the foundation of the international order. He explained about Japan's sanctions against Russia and support measures for Ukraine.

