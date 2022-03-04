Panel OKs Virus Pre-Emergency Extension for 18 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel of experts approved on Friday the Japanese government's plan to extend its novel coronavirus pre-emergency designations for 18 prefectures until March 21, while lifting them in 13 prefectures.

The government will formally adopt the plan at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters Friday night after reporting it to the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The COVID-19 pre-emergency measures were set to expire on Sunday in the 31 prefectures.

The pre-emergency designations are now slated to be extended by some two weeks for Hokkaido, Aomori, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Ishikawa, Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Kagawa and Kumamoto prefectures.

The measures will end on Sunday as scheduled in Fukushima, Niigata, Nagano, Mie, Wakayama, Okayama, Hiroshima, Kochi, Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

