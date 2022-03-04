Japan Govt OKs Bill on Internet User Data Handling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a bill to revise the telecommunication business law requesting businesses to notify internet users when sending information on them, such as browsing histories, to third parties.

The bill is designed to protect users by creating rules on the handling of user information currently sent for use in targeted advertising without the knowledge of the users.

The bill includes a provision to request businesses to handle user information properly, after personal information of users of the messaging app Line was left accessible at a Chinese affiliate of the app operator.

According to the bill, large telecommunications, social media and search engine service companies will be obliged to make public their information handling policies.

Business improvement orders and fines will be imposed on those violating the law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]