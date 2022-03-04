Japan to Give Bulletproof Vests, Other SDF Items to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to provide Ukraine with bulletproof vests and other items owned by the Self-Defense Forces to help the Eastern European country being invaded by Russia.

It is unusual for Japan to offer SDF equipment to a country under armed attack. Through the supply of the items, Japan aims to show solidarity with Ukraine and highlight its policy of keeping in step with the United States and European countries.

"I think that Japan can do something to support (Ukraine), such as supplying medical goods," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a press conference Thursday night.

The United States and European Union member countries have decided to offer antitank or surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine. Sweden, an EU member, made a decision to provide weapons despite its policy of not supplying arms to parties in a conflict area.

Due to difficulties using airports in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, the SDF goods will likely be transported to Poland, which neighbors Ukraine, by a Japanese government aircraft operated by the SDF.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]