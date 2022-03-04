Japanese Conductor Yoichiro Omachi Dies at 90

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese conductor Yoichiro Omachi, who worked with orchestras around the world, including at the Vienna State Opera, died from old age at a Tokyo nursing home on Feb. 18. He was 90.

Born in Tokyo in 1931, Omachi studied conducting at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna under Hans Swarowsky after graduating from the Tokyo University of Arts.

After graduating from the Austrian university, Omachi studied under conductors such as Herbert von Karajan.

For 10 years starting in 1961, Omachi was chief conductor of the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Omachi conducted operas and ballets at the Vienna State Opera for two years from 1982 under an exclusive contract after becoming the first Japanese conductor to perform there in 1980.

