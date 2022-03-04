Japan Achieves Kishida's Goal of 1 M. Daily Booster Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's goal of one million COVID-19 booster vaccine shots being administered a day was achieved at least twice in February, the government said Friday.

The daily count stood at 1,003,648 on Feb. 18 and 1,021,053 on Saturday, according to data from the government's vaccination recording system.

Kishida told a news conference on Thursday that the one-million booster target was achieved in mid-February and that the pace of booster inoculations was accelerating.

