Japanese Painter Harada Dies at 81

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese painter Taiji Harada, whose works centered around traditional Japanese landscapes, died at a hospital in Chino, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday. He was 81.

Harada was born in the Nagano city of Suwa in 1940.

After graduating from the now-defunct Musashino Junior College of Art in 1963, Harada opened an art studio in Suwa.

While working as a graphic designer, he produced paintings around his childhood memories, nature and seasons.

He created his own world of art through his paintings of traditional Japanese landscapes painted with a naive touch.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]