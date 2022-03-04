Japanese Painter Harada Dies at 81
Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese painter Taiji Harada, whose works centered around traditional Japanese landscapes, died at a hospital in Chino, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday. He was 81.
Harada was born in the Nagano city of Suwa in 1940.
After graduating from the now-defunct Musashino Junior College of Art in 1963, Harada opened an art studio in Suwa.
While working as a graphic designer, he produced paintings around his childhood memories, nature and seasons.
He created his own world of art through his paintings of traditional Japanese landscapes painted with a naive touch.
