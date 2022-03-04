Japan Decides to Give Bulletproof Vests to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday decided to provide Ukraine with bulletproof vests and other items owned by the Self-Defense Forces to help the Eastern European country being invaded by Russia.

The government made the decision at a meeting of its National Security Council. It is unusual for Japan to give such items to a country under armed attack.

The government expects to give Ukraine bulletproof vests, helmets, emergency rations, heavy winter clothing, tents, power generators, cameras and sanitary goods.

The decision "clearly demonstrates our country's policy of giving its maximum assistance to the people of Ukraine and maintaining international order in solidarity and cooperation with the international community," Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters.

Article 116 of the SDF law allows the government to give goods owned by the SDF to other countries as long as the supply does not cause a problem with the SDF's activities to fulfill a mission.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]