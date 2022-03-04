Japan Ruling Camp, DPFP Agree to Discuss Gasoline Tax Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan's ruling camp and the opposition Democratic Party for the People agreed on Friday to discuss a temporary gasoline tax cut to address surging oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters, DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki said that working-level officials from the two sides will discuss the possibility of lifting a freeze on the so-called trigger provision to lower gasoline tax on a temporary basis.

Tamaki said he has called on the ruling camp to ensure that more nuclear power plants that meet safety standards will be brought back online.

He made the remarks after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner.

Kishida told reporters that the three leaders have discussed many policy proposals.

