Japan Confirms 63,746 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 63,746 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a decrease of 1,908 from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms rose by one from Thursday to 1,419. There were 231 new deaths.

A child aged below 10 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, died of pneumonia on Feb. 9 after being infected with the coronavirus, the city of Kawasaki, the capital of the prefecture, said. This marked the first confirmed death linked to COVID-19 of a child aged less than 10 in Japan, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo Friday, 10,517 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, down by 608 from a week before. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 27.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital fell 4.6 pct to 11,255.6. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 70, unchanged from Thursday.

