G-7 Foreign Chiefs Condemn Russia's Attack on Nuclear Plant

Brussels, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major countries on Friday condemned Russia's attack on a nuclear plant in Ukraine.

The G-7 ministers, meeting in Brussels, agreed to urge Russia to stop its offensive near the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The ministers also agreed to impose further tough sanctions on Russia if Moscow does not stop invading Ukraine.

"Such an attack is unacceptable to Japan, which experienced a nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters in Tokyo after attending the G-7 meeting virtually.

