Japan Extends COVID-19 Pre-Emergency for 18 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government formally decided Friday to extend its COVID-19 pre-emergency designations for 18 prefectures until March 21, and to lift them for 13 on Sunday.

The pre-emergency measures were set to expire on Sunday in all 31 prefectures.

The designations will be extended for Hokkaido, Aomori, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Ishikawa, Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Kagawa and Kumamoto prefectures.

The measures will end on Sunday as scheduled in Fukushima, Niigata, Nagano, Mie, Wakayama, Okayama, Hiroshima, Kochi, Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

Although the sixth COVID-19 wave in the country is believed to have peaked out, the number of new infection cases is falling only slowly.

