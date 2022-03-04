Kishida Strongly Condemns Russia's Nuclear Plant Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the phone Friday that he condemns Russia's attack on a Ukrainian nuclear plant "in the strongest terms," describing it as an reckless deed.

After the third phone talks with Zelensky on the Ukraine crisis, Kishida told reporters that how to protect domestic nuclear plants from attacks is a big issue, adding that the matter will be taken up during discussions on revisions of the national security strategy scheduled to be made at the year-end.

Kishida was informed of the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia plant at a National Security Council meeting held ahead of his talks with the Ukrainian president.

In a related development Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno demanded at a news conference that Russia immediately halt all combat so that Ukraine can ensure safe control of the nuclear facility, including by sending firefighters.

"If any nuclear accident happens, Russia and other neighboring countries will be affected extensively and seriously," Matsuno said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]