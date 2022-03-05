G-7 Warns Russia Will Face "Further Severe Sanctions"

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major countries issued a joint statement on Friday warning that they will "continue to impose further severe sanctions" in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

In the statement, adopted at their meeting in Brussels, the G-7 ministers also said they "urge Russia to stop its attacks especially in the direct vicinity of Ukraine's nuclear power plants." This came after Russian troops occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine after a fire caused by their attack was extinguished.

As the war in Ukraine continues to unfold, with attacks by Russian forces intensifying, the G-7 countries clarified their continued cooperation and readiness to put further pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration.

Speaking to reporters after the G-7 talks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the war in Ukraine might not be over soon and that tough pressure on Russia must be sustained until the war ends and Russia leaves Ukraine.

The G-7 ministers said in the joint statement that Russia must immediately stop its ongoing assault against Ukraine and immediately withdraw its military forces.

