N. Korea Fires Apparent Ballistic Missile

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 5 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan from an area around Pyongyang Sunan International Airport in the capital on Saturday, according to the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters in Tokyo that a ballistic missile is believed to have traveled some 300 kilometers with a maximum altitude of about 550 kilometers and have fallen at a point outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The Japanese government has made a protest to North Korea over the projectile launch via its embassy in Beijing, Kishi said. There has been no report of damage to aircraft or vessels, according to the minister.

The latest launch was North Korea's ninth round of missile firing this year.

The South Korean military said the series of ballistic missile launches by North Korea poses a serious threat to the peace and safety of the international society and the Korean Peninsula, urging the reclusive country to stop such acts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]