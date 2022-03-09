11 Years On: Concerns Growing over Fading Memories

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Concerns are now growing over fading memories of the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, with policymakers and lawmakers apparently focusing on other issues, including a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From this year, a government-sponsored annual memorial ceremony to mourn the victims of the disasters will not be held.

"Progress has been made on infrastructure development, but that will become useless treasure if there are no people left (in disaster areas)," Takeshi Shina of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told a parliamentary meeting on Feb. 2.

"It is important to invest in people who will play active roles in disaster areas," said Shina, a House of Representatives member from Iwate Prefecture, one of the three northeastern prefectures hit hardest by the disasters.

Kishida told parliament on Feb. 7 that "we will deploy all resources to reconstruct and revitalize" disaster areas." But parliament is spending less time on the disasters during its discussions than on the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.

