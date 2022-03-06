Japanese Buying Blue, Yellow Products to Show Support for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, products in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, are selling well in Japan, with people seeking ways to show their support for Ukraine and pray for peace.

Proceeds of sales of some of such products are being donated to Ukraine.

Kokkis, an online shop selling goods featuring flags of countries around the world, has been flooded with orders for key chains and pin badges of the Ukrainian flag since the Feb. 24 start of the Russian incursion of the Eastern European country.

Such products sell out soon after being restocked, according to the shop.

There are customers sending messages to the shop, such as one saying, "I placed my order thinking of Ukraine." Another customer said, "I want to wear (an item featuring the Ukrainian flag) as a way to show my opposition to the war."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]