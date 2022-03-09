Bosses in Japan Urged to Understand Working Mothers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--With an increase in the number of women with jobs in Japan, moves to have bosses understand what it is like to be a working mother are on the rise.

For women, who tend to see a need to change the ways they work due to childbirth, child-rearing and other life events, to be successful in their professional careers, understanding from employers and bosses is essential.

An increasing number of companies are making efforts to raise managerial employees' awareness, including about issues for women, such as menstruation and menopause, and to ramp up support for working women.

"Please add some charts to the materials we'll use tomorrow." Getting such an instruction through a phone call from a boss while preparing dinner at home and asking co-workers still at office for help in a rush is not uncommon for workers raising children.

Such scenes were shown to about 60 people in managerial posts through virtual reality goggles under a program sponsored by job information provider Recruit Co. to let them experience a day being a worker struggling to balance work and child-rearing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]