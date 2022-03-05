Sit Skier Muraoka Wins Japan's 1st Gold in Beijing Paralympics

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese sit skier Momoka Muraoka won gold in the women's downhill Alpine skiing at the Beijing Paralympics Saturday, Japan's first medal at the Winter Paralympic Games in the Chinese capital.

Muraoka reached the podium for the second straight Paralympics.

She now has six Paralympic medals, including the five she clinched at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

Also on Saturday, sit skier Taiki Morii earned bronze in the men's downhill Alpine skiing, taking a medal for the fifth consecutive Paralympics.

