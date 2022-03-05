Tokyo Reports 10,806 New Coronavirus Infection Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 10,806 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, with the daily count falling by 756 from a week before.

Thirty deaths linked to the virus were confirmed in Tokyo, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, counted under Tokyo's own criteria, was flat from Friday at 70.

The latest seven-day average of new infection cases came to 11,147.6, down 3.2 pct from a week ago.

