N. Korea Claims Another Reconnaissance Satellite-Related Test

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 6 (Jiji Press)--North Korea conducted an important test related to the development of a reconnaissance satellite on Saturday, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Sunday.

The KCNA was apparently referring to the ballistic missile launch that was detected by Japan, the United States and South Korea on Saturday.

North Korea claimed to have carried out a reconnaissance satellite-related test also on Feb. 27, firing a missile mounted with a camera system for such a satellite.

According to the KCNA report, North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration and Academy of National Defense Science confirmed through the latest test the reliability of data transmission and reception system of the satellite, its control command system and various ground-based control systems.

North Korea is set to mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of its late founder, Kim Il Sung, on April 15. Before that, the country may try to demonstrate its military capabilities by test-firing a long-range ballistic missile in the name of a reconnaissance satellite launch, observers said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]