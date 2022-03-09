Ex-PM Suga Seen Aiming to Boost Influence in LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is ready to resume political activities in earnest after keeping quiet following his resignation in October last year.

"He is preparing to be a force to replace (Prime Minister Fumio) Kishida if his administration is shaken in this summer's election for the House of Councillors," a source close to Suga said.

Suga plans to create a study group by the end of this month mainly with some 30 LDP lawmakers who are close to him and do not belong to any party factions.

His move to gather like-minded members is likely to cause a ripple within the party, where Suga was effectively forced by Kishida to give up his candidacy in the LDP presidential election in September last year.

"I want to launch a study group after the government's fiscal 2022 budget is enacted," Suga was quoted as telling those close to him.

