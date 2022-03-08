11 Years On: Preparations Underway for N-Plant Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Preparations are underway to release treated low-level radioactive water from the northeastern Japan nuclear power plant that suffered a triple meltdown following the huge earthquake and tsunami 11 years ago.

In the past year, a detailed plan has been drawn up to release the water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture. Preparatory work is also progressing to build related facilities including an undersea tunnel.

Furthermore, TEPCO will begin a full-fledged investigation inside the containment vessel of the No. 1 nuclear reactor at the plant to confirm the condition of nuclear fuel debris, a preparatory step to removing debris.

TEPCO keeps cooling the meltdown-stricken No. 1 to No. 3 reactors with water. The radioactive water generated in the process is treated through water cleanup equipment and stored in tanks.

The treated water contains radioactive tritium, which is hard to be separated from water.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]