Sit Skier Muraoka Wins Another Gold at Beijing Paralympics

Beijing, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese sit skier Momoka Muraoka won the women's super giant slalom at the Beijing Paralympic Games Sunday, taking her second gold medal of the Winter Paralympics in the Chinese capital.

She won gold in the women's downhill Alpine skiing on Saturday.

Also on Sunday, Japanese sit skier Taiki Morii captured bronze in the men's super giant slalom, after earning bronze in the men's downhill Alpine skiing on Saturday.

