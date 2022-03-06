Japan Reports 53,969 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 53,969 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday.

The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 37 from the previous day to 1,362, while there were 132 new deaths among coronavirus patients.

In Tokyo, the number of new infection cases fell by 1,032 from a week earlier to hit 9,289, slipping below 10,000 for the first time in six days.

According to the metropolitan government, the seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo fell 1.3 pct from a week before to 11,000.1. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, counted under Tokyo's own criteria, rose by one from Saturday to 71.

