Tokyo Logs 9,289 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 9,289 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, with the daily count falling by 1,032 from a week earlier and slipping below 10,000 for the first time in six days.

Twelve new fatalities were confirmed for the day in the Japanese capital.

According to the metropolitan government, the seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo fell 1.3 pct from a week before to 1,000.1. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, counted under Tokyo's own criteria, rose by one from Saturday to 71.

The health ministry said there were 1,362 severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide, down by 37 from Saturday.

