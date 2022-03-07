Chernobyl Museum Official Warns about Danger of N-Plant Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Anna Korolevska, deputy director of the Ukrainian National Chernobyl Museum, has condemned Russian troops for taking control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, warning that a possible nuclear plant attack would jeopardize the entire world.

Contacted by Jiji Press online Sunday, Korolevska, 63, said that Japanese people, who have experienced a major nuclear accident, know this more than anyone else.

A no-fly zone should be imposed over Ukraine in order to prevent airstrikes by the Russian military, she said, urging Japan to join her country in calling on the international community for such a measure.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the museum in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. It opened in 1992 to pass down the lessons of the serious accident at the Chernobyl nuclear plant in 1986. The museum launched exchange programs with Japan after the country's worst nuclear disaster occurred at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 power station due to the huge earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

Korolevska, who remains in Kyiv with her family despite Ukraine being invaded by Russia, said that a missile had just recently exploded at a point about 400 meters from her home.

