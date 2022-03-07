Japan Confirms 441,128 New COVID-19 Cases over Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 441,128 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, a decrease of 23,451 from the previous week.

The country had 5,403,491 cumulative cases as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The death toll from COVID-19 grew by 1,479 over the past week to 24,964. The weekly tally was down from 1,625 in the previous week.

By prefecture, Tokyo topped the list of weekly new cases, at 77,001, followed by Osaka, at 49,826, Kanagawa, at 43,965, and Saitama, at 30,785.

