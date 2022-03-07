Hino Motors Investigated over Data Tampering

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry inspected the headquarters of Hino Motors Ltd. <7205> and its plant in the Tokyo city of Hino on Monday over the automaker's tampering of emissions and fuel efficiency data.

The ministry carried out the on-site inspection based on the road trucking vehicle law.

The Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> unit said Friday that it falsified data on emissions and fuel efficiency performance tests on truck and bus engines to appear as if results meet certification standards for mass production.

The ministry will continue the investigation, which will include interviewing employees and inspecting a test site, and consider imposing administrative penalties such as revoking certificates for mass production.

