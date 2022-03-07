1 Year Sought for Nihon University Ex-Chief over Tax Evasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors sought a prison term of one year and fines of 16 million yen Monday for former Nihon University Chairman Hidetoshi Tanaka, 75, over alleged evasion of income tax.

The suspect "lacked awareness on paying taxes and therefore holds serious criminal responsibility," the prosecutors said during a hearing in Tanaka's trial at Tokyo District Court. The court is slated to issue a ruling on March 29.

According to the indictment, Tanaka concealed about 118 million yen in income in 2018 and 2020 partly by failing to declare kickbacks from business partners of the university, evading a total of 52 million yen in income tax.

