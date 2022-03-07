Japan to Mull Russian Oil Import Ban Based on National Interest: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated on Monday that Japan will consider whether to place an import ban on crude oil from Russia based on the national interest.

With the United States considering a Russian oil embargo as an additional sanction over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kishida said at a parliamentary committee meeting, "We will work together with the international community to handle the matter, based on the view that the stable supply of energy is a national interest that must be protected as much as possible."

At the same meeting, Shigeru Omi, head of the government's COVID-19 advisory panel, said that the extension until March 21 of COVID-19 pre-emergency designations for 18 prefectures was "reasonable" as the effectiveness of the extended measures will be able to be assessed after two weeks or so.

