Kawayoke Wins Para Cross-Country Skiing Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Taiki Kawayoke won gold in the men's standing 20-kilometer classical technique cross-country skiing event at the Beijing Paralympic Games on Monday.

Kawayoke, 21, became the youngest male Japanese athlete ever to win a Winter Paralympic gold.

In the same event, Yoshihiro Nitta, who competed in his seventh straight Paralympics, finished seventh.

Also on Monday, Japanese sit skier Momoka Muraoka clinched silver in the women's super combined event, her third medal at the Beijing Games after winning gold for the super giant slalom and downhill Alpine skiing.

Takeshi Suzuki finished fifth in the men's super combined sitting event.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]