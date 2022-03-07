Japan’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 40,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Japan came to 37,083 on Monday, decreasing by 14,251 from a week earlier and falling below 40,000 for the first time since Jan. 18.

The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by eight from the previous day to 1,354, while 121 new deaths were reported among coronavirus patients.

In Tokyo, 5,374 new coronavirus infection cases were confirmed on Monday, down by 4,258 from a week earlier and marking the first figure below 6,000 since Jan. 18.

The seven-day moving average of new infection cases in the Japanese capital fell 7.7 pct from a week before to 10,391.9, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s own criteria decreased by two from Sunday to 69. Eight new fatalities were reported on Monday.

