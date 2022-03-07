Tokyo's Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop to 5,374
Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 5,374 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, with the daily count falling by 4,258 from a week earlier to stand below 6,000 for the first time since Jan. 18.
The seven-day moving average of new infection cases in the Japanese capital fell 7.7 pct from a week before to 10,391.9, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's own criteria decreased by two from Sunday to 69. Eight new fatalities were reported on Monday.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]