Tokyo's Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop to 5,374

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 5,374 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, with the daily count falling by 4,258 from a week earlier to stand below 6,000 for the first time since Jan. 18.

The seven-day moving average of new infection cases in the Japanese capital fell 7.7 pct from a week before to 10,391.9, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's own criteria decreased by two from Sunday to 69. Eight new fatalities were reported on Monday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]