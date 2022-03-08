11 Years On: Fukushima Governor Wants All Evacuation Orders to Be Lifted

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, March 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government should lift all evacuation orders issued after the March 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture, Governor Masao Uchibori said in an interview with Jiji Press on Monday.

Uchibori welcomed the central government's pledge to ensure that all evacuees from the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant return home by the end of the decade if they wish to do so.

"However, there are many challenges such as handling land and housing of residents who do not intend to return, and working out details of decontamination methods," Uchibori said.

"The situation differs by area. We will urge the central government to carefully listen to the intentions of each municipality and act in a responsible way to lift evacuation orders in all difficult-to-return areas and reconstruct such zones," he said.

When asked about the central government's plan to release treated radioactive water from the nuclear plant into the ocean, he said that he will urge the government to carefully give explanations to all people concerned and to give out more information to prevent any more harmful rumors.

