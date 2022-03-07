China Warns Japan against Enhancing Alliance with U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday warned Japan against strengthening its alliance with the United States.

Tokyo "should not pull someone's chestnuts out of the fire," Wang told a news conference.

An alliance in the Cold War era and geopolitical confrontations do not win the hearts of people, Wang said, urging Japan not to join U.S-led moves to form a coalition against China.

Sensitive issues such as history and Taiwan concern the foundations of mutual trust between Japan and China, he also said, expressing hope that the issues will not give any serious impact on the two countries' relations.

Wang apparently had in mind former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's remark in December 2021 that any Taiwan contingency would also be a contingency for Japan and the Japan-U.S. alliance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]