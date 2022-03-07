Japan Govt Appeals to Top Court over Forced Sterilization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Monday appealed to the Supreme Court to challenge a high court verdict ordering damages payments to victims of forced sterilization performed under the now-defunct eugenic protection law.

The government decided that it needs to seek a unified judgment of the top court on the issue, after Osaka High Court last month found the government liable to compensate the victims while six other rulings on the issue did not recognize such state responsibility.

On Feb. 22, the Osaka court ordered the government to pay three plaintiffs a total of 27.5 million yen in damages, saying that there was a period in which the 20-year statute of limitations on their compensation claims should be considered to have been inactive.

The court criticized the government for justifying and encouraging discrimination and prejudice against people with disabilities through measures under the defunct law.

Under the circumstances, it was extremely difficult for the plaintiffs to gain information or an opportunity for the consultations necessary to file a lawsuit, its ruling said, justifying the suspension of the effects of the 20-year rule.

