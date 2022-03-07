Japan Calls on Expatriates to Consider Leaving Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry on Monday raised its travel alert for Russia to Level 3, the second-highest level on its four-tier advisory system, calling on Japanese citizens in Russia to consider leaving the country amid Moscow's continued invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The ministry took the action because tit-for-tat closures of airspace by Russia and Western countries have restricted the routes for departure from Russia and economic sanctions imposed on Russia over the military aggression have started affecting the lives of people in the country.

"We are calling on Japanese people not to travel to Russia for any purpose," a ministry official said.

The advisory is already at Level 4 for Russian areas around the country's border with Ukraine, urging Japanese nationals there to evacuate.

"Sanctions by related countries have started to affect civilian life in Russia, creating various tensions," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, on Monday.

