Japan to Issue Coins Marking 50 Years of Okinawa Reversion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Ministry of Finance said Tuesday that gold and silver coins with face values of 10,000 yen and 1,000 yen, respectively, will be issued to mark 50 years of Okinawa Prefecture's return to Japan after post-World War II occupation by the United States.

Both have images of the Seiden main hall of Shuri Castle, a symbol of the southernmost Japan prefecture, on their front sides. The Japan Mint will accept applications for the coins for some three weeks from May 15, which marks the 50th anniversary of the reversion of Okinawa.

The 10,000-yen coin, made of pure gold, has a diameter of 26 millimeters and weighs 15.6 grams. It also has an image of a person performing Okinawa's traditional Ryukyuan dance on its front.

The other coin, with 40 millimeters in diameter and weighing 31.1 grams, is made of pure silver. On its front side are images of the Okinawa woodpecker, a prefectural bird, and Erythrina variegata, a prefectural flower, in addition to the castle.

The gold coin will be on sale for 153,500 yen, and the silver coin for 11,700 yen. A total of 20,000 gold coins and 50,000 silver coins will be issued. They will be sent to buyers from around late September and late August, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]