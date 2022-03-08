Japan to Start Sending Defense Equipment to Ukraine Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is poised to start sending defense equipment to Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, as early as Tuesday night, government officials said.

After discussions at a meeting of the government's National Security Council, the items will be transported by Self-Defense Forces aircraft from the Air SDF's Komaki Air Base in the central prefecture of Aichi, the officials said.

The goods will include bullet-resistant vests, helmets and emergency food.

Article 116 of the SDF law allows Japan to provide defense equipment to other countries to the extent that the supply does not affect missions of the SDF.

It is the first time for Japan to offer bullet-resistant vests to another country.

