Contest for Japanese Shochu Cocktails Held in U.S.

New York, March 8 (Jiji Press)--A contest to choose the best original cocktail using Japanese "shochu" distilled spirits has been held in the United States to boost their attractiveness and recognition outside Japan.

The event was sponsored by Oita, Kumamoto, Miyazaki and Kagoshima, southwestern Japan prefectures known for shochu.

There were 116 applications from all over the United States to enter the contest. Of them, seven finalists made cocktails at a bar in New York on Monday.

Aidan Bowie, a New York bartender, won the contest and a trip to Japan. His cocktail "Red Clay Bamboo" mixes sherry wine and rice with the "Akamao" sweet potato shochu made by Sakuranosato Shuzo Co., based in the Miyazaki city of Nichinan.

"Shochu can be made from over 50 different types of ingredients, which gives it an incredible array of flavors and versatility when it comes to making cocktails," Bowie said.

