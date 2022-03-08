Japan Govt Negative about Sending Envoy to Russia for Ceasefire

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday sounded negative about an idea to send a special government envoy to Russia to call on the country to stop its invasion of Ukraine.

"We don't have a plan to send a special envoy at the moment," Hayashi told a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Hayashi made the remark after being pressed by an opposition lawmaker to consider sending as a special envoy former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is said to have built a personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he was in office.

Noting that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have started moves to mediate between Russia and Ukraine for ceasefire, the lawmaker, Jiro Hata of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said that the Japanese government has failed to engage in active diplomacy. Hata also urged Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials to talk directly with Putin.

But Hayashi said only that Japan will appropriately consider measures that are deemed effective while working with the international community, including other Group of Seven nations.

