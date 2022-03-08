Japan Logs 54,024 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus infection cases in Japan came to 54,024 on Tuesday, down by some 11,400 from a week before.

The nationwide count of very ill COVID-19 patients fell by six from the previous day to 1,348. Among coronavirus patients, 248 new deaths were confirmed.

In Tokyo, 8,925 new coronavirus infection cases were reported, down by 2,888 from a week earlier and standing below 10,000 for the third consecutive day.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day moving average of new infection cases in the Japanese capital fell 11.8 pct from a week before to 9,979.3.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria dropped by two from Monday to 67, while 22 new fatalities from COVID-19 were confirmed in Tokyo.

